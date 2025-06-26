Senate confirms Tinubu’s regional development commissions’ appointments

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for various Regional Development Commissions.

Among the key confirmations was Chibudom Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who will now chair the South-South Development Commission.

Senator Olubunmi Atedunmbi was confirmed as the Chairman of the South West Development Commission, while Cosmas Atighir received confirmation as the Chairman of the North Central Development Commission.

The Senate also approved the appointments of Thompson Oludare as Managing Director and Kabir Katata as Executive Director for the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Usoro Offiong Akpabio from Akwa Ibom State was also confirmed as the Managing Director of the Commission, alongside 13 other board members and five executive directors.

He will serve alongside 13 other board members and five executive directors. The confirmed board members for the South-South Development Commission include: Larry Odey (Cross River), Charles Zuofa (Bayelsa), Dr. Nkereuwem Ebong (Akwa Ibom), Chika Chinedu (Rivers), Femi Oise (Edo), Dr. Charles Sylvester Enukhowhate (Delta), Tabitha Iliya Sallah (North-East), Yusuf Rasaq Amao (North-Central), Joseph Mmamal (South-East), and Bukonola Braimoh (South-West).

The confirmed Executive Directors for the South-South Development Commission are: Marcus Nie Eji – Projects (Rivers), Aganaba Preye Steven – Social and Human Capital Development (Bayelsa), Dr. Timi Alari Ayibatonye – Corporate Services (Delta), Joseph Ugheoke – Commercial and Environmental Development (Edo), and Sony Abang – Finance (Cross River).

Controversy surrounded the confirmation process when Tijani Kaura, the nominee representing the North-West, was dropped from consideration. He failed to submit essential documentation and did not appear before the Senate screening committee.

In its report, the committee noted that the door remains open for Kaura if he decides to present himself for screening in the future.

The confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of a report presented by the Senate Committee on South-South Development Commission, chaired by Senator Benson Konbowei.

Senator Konbowei, while laying the report, stated that the Senate had received and considered the committee’s report on the confirmation of the nominations for appointment as Chairman, Managing Director, and Members of the Board of the South-South Development Commission.

Regional Development Commissions in Nigeria are established to address the specific socio-economic challenges and opportunities within their respective geopolitical zones, aiming to foster balanced development, reduce poverty, and enhance national unity.

