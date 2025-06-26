UK: 17 children injured as double-decker bus plunges into river in Hampshire

Seventeen children were injured on Thursday morning after a double-decker college bus plunged into a river near Eastleigh, Hampshire, United Kingdom.

The 607 service, which was transporting students to Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, reportedly veered off Bishopstoke Road, crashed through a barrier, and landed in the shallow water below.

Emergency services confirmed that the driver and four passengers were taken to hospital, with two currently in a “serious but not life-threatening” condition.

All 19 students on board have now been rescued from the vehicle, which was serving the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ college.

Photos from the crash site showed children trapped on the upper deck of the partially submerged bus as members of the public rushed to their aid.

An incident centre was quickly established at The Hub in Bishopstoke, where anxious parents have gathered for updates.

Eastleigh’s Mayor, Janice Asman, told Metro: “The crash sounds awful. I express my sympathies to all concerned.”

One mother, speaking to the BBC at the scene, said: “She’s a bit banged up, bruises. She said she’s okay but I think she’s in shock for sure. That’s all we know at the moment. I mean we’re just waiting to see her at the moment.”

Hampshire Police have urged families to stay away from the crash site, assuring them that a dedicated officer and college staff are present at the incident centre to provide information.

Inspector Andy Tester of Hampshire Constabulary praised members of the public who were first on the scene.

“So there was a lot of bravery shown by many people who were first on scene, who didn’t have training to work in water and weren’t equipped, but quickly backed up by our fire and ambulance colleagues who did have the right training to make it safe and make it a safe working environment,” he said.

“We believe that everyone, every passenger on the bus, was a student heading to Barton Peveril college. And I would stress at this point that all of those people, their families, have been notified, and that has all been done so they are in touch with their loved ones.”

He added: “My thoughts are very much with the children and the driver on the bus, who must have had a terrifying experience.

“Some people had got themselves out of the bus, and it was obviously important to us to triage the injured people, to assess the people who were still stuck in the bus, and to make sure we had accounted for everyone.”

Bus operator Bluestar said it was not yet clear what caused the accident. General Manager Richard Tyldsley stated: “Reports suggest the bus left the highway and came to rest in a shallow river.

