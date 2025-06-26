Plane crash: What you should know about emergency exits on airplanes

With the most recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on the 12th of June, 2025, which tragically claimed the lives of 241 out of the 242 people on board, global attention has once again turned to airline safety, particularly the often-overlooked importance of emergency exits.

In many crashes, survival often depends on how quickly passengers can locate and use these exits. Yet, many still overlook this vital information. Here’s what you should know about emergency exits on airplanes.

Airplane emergency exits

Airplane emergency exits are specifically designed doors and windows that provide passengers and crew with a means to evacuate the aircraft quickly and safely in the event of an emergency.

Emergency exit seats are rows of seats in an airplane near the emergency exit. The main purpose of these seats is to have one or more passengers assisting crew members in an emergency to operate the evacuation.

The number of emergency exits on an airplane depends on the size of the aircraft. Thus, airplanes have 2-16 emergency exit doors.

Where Are Airplane Emergency Exits Located?

The placement of airplane emergency exits varies depending on the aircraft model. However, they are typically arranged in pairs on both sides of the aircraft cabin.

Inside the passenger compartment of a basic airplane, there are 6 emergency exits, divided into 3 pairs arranged at the front, middle, and rear sections near the tail of the airplane.

Criteria for Sitting in the Emergency Exit Seats

You are 12 years old or older. (Subject to the airline’s guidelines) You can travel independently and do not require assistance. You understand the crew’s instructions about the evacuation procedures. You can communicate verbally, clearly, and directly the information given to other passengers. (This means that people who are deaf or hard of hearing may not be able to sit in those seats.) You have sufficient mobility and strength to be able to open the emergency exit door. You must give consent to the airlines to take on this short but important role in case of emergencies.

Your Role As A Passenger

While emergency exits are a key part of an airplane, passengers also have a role to play in ensuring their safety during an emergency.

Below are your roles as a passenger on an airplane:

1. Listen to the Safety Briefing

It is your duty to pay attention to the safety brief that flight attendants provide before takeoff, as this can be the difference between panic and preparedness during an emergency.

2. Count the Rows

It is advisable that you count the number of rows between your seat and the nearest emergency exit because, in case of an emergency, visibility may be reduced, and having a mental map of your surroundings can help you navigate quickly.

3. Follow Instructions

In the event of an emergency, it is important to follow the crew’s instructions carefully as your adherence to their instructions will guide you to the nearest safe exit.

4. Do Not Take Personal Items

One of the biggest delays during an emergency occurs when passengers try to retrieve their carry-on luggage.

You must leave all items behind and focus solely on reaching the nearest exit.

Pros of Sitting in the Emergency Exit

Extra legroom: You have more space to stretch your legs, which is especially beneficial for long-haul flights. No reclining seats in front of you: Seats in front of the emergency exit row generally don’t recline to avoid obstructing the area near the exit. Priority boarding: Many airlines often offer priority boarding for passengers who booked emergency exit seats.

Cons Of Sitting in the Emergency Exit

Responsibility in emergencies: You need to be able to perform the required tasks by the flight attendants to help evacuate passengers. No under-seat storage: All the hand luggage must be stored in the overhead bins to prevent blocking access to the exit door. Colder condition: Emergency exit seats near emergency exits could be colder than other parts of the cabin.

In conclusion, understanding the purpose and function of airplane emergency exits is more than just following aviation regulations – it’s about ensuring your safety and the safety of those around you.