Combined security operatives rescued 10 passengers abducted by gunmen along the Lokoja-Abuja highway on Thursday.

This followed intensive search and tracking of the kidnappers, according to the Security Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello, Retired Commodore Jerry Omodara while speaking in Lokoja.

“When the incident was reported, a combined team of security operatives immediately responded by launching searchlights across the state for the kidnappers.

“Thanks be to God, our efforts paid off as all the 10 persons kidnapped by the criminals were rescued today, Friday.

“We are still searching for the perpetrators to arrest them to face the wrath of the law. This Government under Gov. Yahaya Bello won’t tolerate such criminals and criminality any more,” he said.

Omodara expressed surprise over the resurgence of kidnapping along the Lokoja-Abuja highway, which has long been absent and quiet.

The adviser thanked all the combined team of state security operatives for the superlative rescue of the kidnap victims and for keeping residents of Kogi safe.

He said “Probably is because they know that so many people are trooping to Abuja for the swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Ahmed-Tinubu, coming up on Monday, May 29.

“But the criminal elements will be on a suicide mission if they think the Lokoja-Abuja highway is vineyard for them to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The security operatives are very ready to deal with such daredevils as stringent measures have been taken to ensure that our highways are very safe for motorists and commuters,” he assured.

All efforts to speak with Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah to confirm the story proved abortive as several calls to his phone were not answered.