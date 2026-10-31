NCDC detects two additional suspected Ebola cases in North-East Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has detected two additional suspected cases of Ebola disease in Nigeria’s North-East region, with both individuals isolated as laboratory investigations and contact tracing commence.

The agency disclosed this in an Ebola response update issued on Saturday, October 31, 2026, stating that laboratory testing was being conducted to determine whether the suspected cases were confirmed infections.

According to the NCDC, contact tracing is ongoing as part of measures to monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the suspected cases and prevent possible transmission.

The development comes amid heightened public health surveillance following Nigeria’s earlier response to an imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease, a strain of Ebola, involving a traveller from Uganda.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to maintain proper hand hygiene, practise enhanced sanitation and comply with public health advisories to reduce the risk of infection.

The agency said further updates would be provided as verified information becomes available.

It also advised members of the public to contact its toll-free line, 6232, or visit its website for official information and guidance.

