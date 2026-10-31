NCDC detects two additional suspected Ebola cases in North-East Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has detected two additional suspected cases of Ebola disease in Nigeria’s North-East region, with both individuals isolated as laboratory investigations and contact tracing commence.
The agency disclosed this in an Ebola response update issued on Saturday, October 31, 2026, stating that laboratory testing was being conducted to determine whether the suspected cases were confirmed infections.
According to the NCDC, contact tracing is ongoing as part of measures to monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the suspected cases and prevent possible transmission.
ALSO READ: Ebola may force postponement of 2027 elections if… — NCDC
The development comes amid heightened public health surveillance following Nigeria’s earlier response to an imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease, a strain of Ebola, involving a traveller from Uganda.
The NCDC urged Nigerians to maintain proper hand hygiene, practise enhanced sanitation and comply with public health advisories to reduce the risk of infection.
The agency said further updates would be provided as verified information becomes available.
It also advised members of the public to contact its toll-free line, 6232, or visit its website for official information and guidance.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now