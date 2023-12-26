No fewer than eight suspected cultists were arrested by the Osun state police command for disturbing the peace of the state and at the same time harassing and attacking innocent people in the state.

The evil perpetrators who were nabbed during a joint operations of the state Amotekun corps and the Nigeria police force in Ilesha, were said to have given the operatives tough times before being eventually arrested.

Speaking with newsmen on the arrest, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the State Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps disclosed on Tuesday that, the suspects were arrested between Thursday and Monday saying,some of the arrested suspects were part of those who attacked personnel of the Amotekun Anti-Cultism Squad last Saturday.

According to him, ” they were apprehended while on patrol to forestall law and order during the Iwude Ijesa celebration in Ilesa town.”

He listed some of the dangerous weapons found in their possession after being arrested as,two live cartridge bullets, some charms and other dangerous weapons.

Adewinbi gave names of the suspects arrested as, Kareem Ojo, 32, Adedamola Salamo, 26, Olatunji Ezekiel, 24, Adeyeye Adekunle, 33 and Tope Oguntade, 35, for being suspected members of a secret cult and selling drugs in Ilesa Town.

“Three others were, Adetunde Adeolu, Ajayi Wale and Busuyi Ojo were also arrested on Monday, with Ojo (Eiye Confraternity hitman) arrested with two live cartridge bullets, some charms and other dangerous weapons.

“During cross-examination, the suspects confessed to being members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities and they have been members of the cults for a long time.

“The suspects have also been on the wanted list of the Osun Police Anti-Cultism Unit for a very long time before luck ran against them,” he said.

He, thereafter, stated that those arrested had been handed over to the Police Anti-Cultism unit for further investigation and prosecution.

