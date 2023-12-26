No fewer than 22 shops were gutted by fire, and property worth millions of naira was consumed by the inferno at Gwarzo Market in the Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the Zonal Information Officer of Gwarzo Local Government, Rabiu Khalil confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the press on Tuesday

He disclosed that the inferno, which happened on Monday night, had thrown the victims into critical condition, as many of them were said to have lost millions of naira to the disaster.

He, however, added that the fire started at midnight on Sunday, and it took the State Fire Service personnel up to Monday morning before they could finally put it out.”

Khalil explained that dozens of shops were completely razed down by the inferno, while property worth millions of naira was destroyed.

He, however, noted that there was no injury or loss of life in the incident.

One of the victims, Dayyabu Bala, said he lost property worth over N5 million to the fire.

He called on the government and other well-to-do individuals to come to their assistance to alleviate their sufferings.

While a member representing Gwarzo Federal Constituency, Abdulahi Babangandu, had paid a sympathy visit to the affected traders, he donated N500,000 to the victims.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, also confirmed the incident, saying 22 shops were destroyed by the inferno.

Abdullahi, however, disclosed that out of the 22 shops, two were under construction in the market.

He hinted that “the number of affected shops was 22, out of which two were uncompleted.”

