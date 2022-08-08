Security: Gombe govt partners NIMASA

Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (GOSEMA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has organised a day sensitisation workshop for security agencies in the state.

The essence of the workshop is to provide a platform for men and women in uniform to discuss issues, challenges and recommend ways to achieving synergy with community leaders for greater effectiveness in tackling insecurity.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, observed that there is no cut and drive method to achieving maximum security without inter- security agency collaboration as well as the support of the civil populace.

Represented by Mohammed Usman, the SSG noted that the sensitisation workshop would not have come at a better time when the country is grappling with existential security challenges.

Njodi, therefore, commended NIMASA for collaborating with GOSEMA to bring security personnel up to speed with evolving realities in the security sector and how to effectively tackle insecurity without having to resort to kinetic approach.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said as an agency charged with the responsibility of regulating maritime security and safety in Nigeria, the agency is concerned with the state of insecurity in the country.

Represented by the Head of Maritime Labour, Aliyu Lawan, the NIMASA boss observed that insecurity in the maritime domain begins on the land where the planning and recruitment take place.

Also, the Executive Secretary of GOSEMA explained that the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is committed towards the protection of lives and property in the state.

