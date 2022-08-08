Ibadan Inland Dry Port: House owners deny receipt of compensation for land acquisition

Contrary to media report that the Oyo State Government has completed payment of compensation to house owners affected by the acquisition of 90 hectares of land earmarked for the N43.2 billion Ibadan Inland Dry Port, house owners at Lapite/Olorisaoko community and environs in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state have said that they are yet to receive any form of compensation.

Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Honourable Emmanuel Jime, had, a few days ago, in a report published by some national dailies and online media commended the Oyo State Government for completing the payment of compensation to those whose houses were affected by the acquisition.

However, in a swift reaction, the affected house owners, while speaking through their spokesperson who is also the Central Chairman of Residents and Landlord Association of Lapite/Olorisaoko community and environs, Mr Omotunde Samuel Olaleye, said they received the news with shock as none of them has ever been contacted for any process leading to payment of compensation.

Olaleye, while addressing journalists at Lapite village, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Sunday said:”We are here today to set the record straight on the alleged payment of compensation to our people who are affected by 90 hectares of land earmarked for the N43.2 billion Ibadan Inland Dry Port.

“We want to state here categorically that information being reeled out to the general public is not authentic. None of our people, be it our traditional rulers, settlers, or indigenes have collected a dime from the government.

“It is unfortunate that we are seeing this kind of thing coming to play at this point in time. Our people are already half-dead walking as a result of the acquisition of their properties. This issue started in 2017 and up till this moment, no compensation has been received. It is, however, on this note that we are calling on the Oyo State Government to please if any payment had been made to anyone, it should do the needful by publishing the names of the beneficiaries for transparency sake.”

Some of the house owners who spoke with journalists said, ever since the news about the payment of compensation has been in the public domain, armed robbers have been terrorising their residents thinking that they have money kept at home.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE