Security: Gani Adams reiterates readiness to collaborate with Customs

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has reiterated his readiness to collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in any capacity to ensure adequate security within the Command.

The Yoruba generalissimo gave this pledge, during the courtesy call paid to his Lagos palace by the Seme Command Controller, Dr Benedict Oramalugo, expressing gratitude to him for the support the Customs Service gives to the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) during the annual Olokun Festival, which holds at the Sultan Beach, Badagry.

Iba Adams hailed the recent appointment of the Comptroller-General (CG) of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi as the Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, noting that the recognition was a testimony to the outstanding leadership the CG had been providing for the service.

He prayed for Oramalugo to have a successful and impactful time as the Controller of the Seme Command.

Speaking during the courtesy call, Oramalugo, extolled the sterling leadership qualities of the Comptroller-General (CG) of Customs, Adeniyi, saying that he was repositioning the service for greater efficiency.

Oramalugo, who was accompanied by Deputy Comptroller Olayinka Adeyemo, Deputy Comptroller Aminu Adamu; Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC), Opeyemi Afolayan; the Customs PRO, Seme Command, CSC Isah Sulaiman and ASC Henry Okorie, said he had the permission of the CG to conduct the visit, stressed that its purpose was to seek the collaboration of all stakeholders within his jurisdiction on the issue of security along the border communities.

The Controller said the CG was committed to ensuring that Customs officers operated effectively, enforcing the laws of the land, and ensuring that no form of illegal business activities were carried out within his Command.

He disclosed that in furtherance of the Customs’ operations, the CG just bought 10 new Hilux vehicles for the Seme Command, noting that the operations were crucial and would continue to boost the nation’s economy, especially in terms of revenue generation by constantly surpassing its revenue target in recent years.

Oramalugo thanked President Bola Tinubu for choosing a dynamic senior officer in Adeniyi to lead the Customs, just as equally praised the CG for his recent election as the Chairperson of WCO Council, stressing that it further underscores his resourcefulness as a leader.