Customs disowns fake recruitment CBT shortlist

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disowned a press release currently circulating on social media and other messaging platforms, announcing the shortlist for a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The NCS said the purported recruitment CBT shortlist falsely asserts that the CBT is scheduled to take place in July 2025 as part of the ongoing NCS recruitment exercise.

In a statement on Sunday, the NCS categorically stated that the said recruitment CBT shortlist is fraudulent, misleading, and did not emanate from the Nigeria Customs Service, adding that at no time did the Service issue any such announcement regarding a CBT slated to take place in July 2025.

Abdullahi Maiwada, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, National Public Relations Officer said, “Upon close scrutiny, it is clear that the fake statement contains several discrepancies, particularly in its formatting. The e-signature format differs from our official standard and the recruitment timeline mentioned shows a faulty structure that is not connected to any legitimate process.

“The Nigeria Customs Service understands the interest of many Nigerians in its ongoing recruitment process and urges the public not to engage with, share, or act upon such unverified content. Authentic information about NCS activities, including its ongoing recruitment exercises, will be published only on our official website, verified social media platforms, and recognised national newspapers.

“The Service is taking steps to trace the origin of this false information and will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable. When the Service is set to begin the next phase of the recruitment process, the public will be duly notified through appropriate channels.

“The NCS deeply appreciates the vigilance of concerned Nigerians. We reaffirm our commitment to protecting the public from misinformation, ensuring all our processes uphold the highest standards of transparency and integrity.”

