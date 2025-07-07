Salary: NMA issues FG 21-day ultimatum on CONMESS

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the withdrawal of a recently released circular by the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC), describing it as a potential threat to Nigeria’s already fragile healthcare system.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the Kwara State Chairman of the NMA, Professor Abdulrahman Olushola Afolabi, flanked by other executive members, presented a 19-point demand urging the Federal Government to address doctors’ welfare.

According to Professor Afolabi, the NMA’s grievance lies in the government’s alleged attempt to alter the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) without fulfilling the professional allowances agreed upon in previous negotiations.

The association, which labeled the Federal Government’s June 27, 2025 circular as “crisis-prone,” accused the NSIWC of acting in bad faith and violating longstanding collective bargaining agreements signed in 2001, 2009, and 2014.

“This circular erodes relativity, deepens inequity, and threatens the backbone of medical service delivery,” said the NMA chairman.

The NMA is, therefore, proposing the establishment of an independent Salary and Welfare Commission for healthcare professionals to ensure that policies reflect both economic realities and the unique needs of the sector.

Professor Afolabi warned that the circular disregards the spirit of agreements painstakingly negotiated over decades and risks plunging the health sector into deeper chaos.

The NMA argued that the policy would not only undermine doctors and dentists but also trigger a new wave of brain drain and further exacerbate existing disharmony within the healthcare system.

Afolabi cautioned that, if implemented, the policy would “accelerate the exodus of Nigerian doctors,” adding that quality care cannot be guaranteed when morale is low and doctors are being systematically devalued.

“This is not about luxury. This is about fairness, dignity, and survival,” Afolabi declared. “A motivated doctor saves lives. A frustrated one walks away. The government must decide what future it wants for this country.”

