Security agencies in Edo are in harmony ― CP

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Babtunde Johnson Kokumo, has dismissed as unfounded, the news making the rounds that there is disharmony among the security agencies in the state.

Kokumo who dismissed the insinuation in a radio programme monitored in Benin City reiterated that the unity of action among the various security agencies accounted for the gradual return of peace to the state after the violence that greeted the EndSARS protest in the state, during which a number of police stations were burnt and other public and private warehouses destroyed in addition to breaking the two correctional centres in Benin City.

The top police officer announced that more personnel had been sent to the state command from the Force Headquarters which he said was responsible for an increased presence of security operatives along the dreaded Benin–Auchi road which has become notorious for kidnapping.

“There is no division among sister security agencies in Edo. I am the Commissioner of Police in the state and I am the chairman of the Heads of Security Agencies providing security for lives and properties in Edo State, we don’t have such rivalry, if there is anything that will require the synergy, collaboration and cooperation of the agencies, it is a question of reaching out to other heads of services and they are always willing and ready to do the needful to ensure that we fight crime and criminality from all fronts,” Kokumo maintained.

On the safety of travellers during the Yuletide, he said: “The government has actually assisted us, we have received more men from the Force Headquarters, the Inspector General of Police in his wisdom has sent in more hands, more police operatives to assist Edo state in dominating the public space to ensure that we keep the activities of criminals at bay and in the Benin – Auchi road, there is increased police visibility not only police, but you will also equally observe military presence so policing Edo State is not a one-man show, it is a collaborative effort of the police, the army, the air force, Civil Defence, DSS, Immigrations; we are all working together to ensure that we provide security. I want to say in very clear terms that there is an increased security presence on that road.”

He observed that the public indignation was not against the police but criminal elements who wanted to continue on their nefarious activities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE