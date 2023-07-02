In a bid to ensure more Nigerians are educated on the activities of the capital market thereby developing the sector and attracting more investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded plans to hold an awareness programme tagged “Investor Safety” for officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) across the country.

The event, which is the third in the series of sensitising officers of the FRSC would hold on Wednesday in Enugu, Lagos, Osun, Port-Harcourt and Benin, respectively.

According to a statement by the SEC, the officers would be exposed to knowledge on investments available in the capital market, identifying and avoiding Ponzi schemes, the roles and functions of the SEC, Non-Interest Finance, and complaints management framework.

“The Commission is organising the event in collaboration with the Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) to also expose the Officers to legitimate channels of investments and the Association of Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) to address issues that relate to investments, unclaimed dividends and other related matters.

“This enlightenment programme is part of our commitment to developing the capital market, keep investors abreast of the products available in the market as well as our functions and roles in restoring investors’ confidence”, the SEC stated.

The first tranche of the programme was held last November, at the SEC Head Office Abuja for the Abuja Sector Command of FRSC with over 50 officers in attendance.

Participants shared experiences on their investments in the capital market pre-2008 meltdown and on Ponzi schemes.

Last May, the second phase of the programme was organised for other officers in six formations of the Corps which are in Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kwara and Bauchi States.

