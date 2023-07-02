Few days after her husband gifted each of the 3000 pilgrims from the state 3000 Riyals, the Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed donated blankets to the pilgrims to enable them fight the harsh weather in Saudi Arabia.

The donation was contained in a statement signed by her Press Secretary, Murjanatu Musa Maidawa, made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Sunday.

According to the release, the First Lady made the donation when she visited the pilgrims at their residence in Sama Al-Bayt Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Her visit was to congratulate the pilgrims for the successful completion of their Hajj rites and thanked the Almighty Allah for seeing them through the various stages of Hajj without much difficulty.

The First Lady urged the pilgrims to see themselves among the lucky ones Allah has chosen to perform the 2023 Hajj calling on them to continue to pray for the success of the present administration in the state.

She further stressed the importance of prayers for leaders as the key to the path of progress, and also advised the pilgrims to keep cautious on spending spree as they have some times to stay before the start of the airlift back to Nigeria.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdulrahman Idris described the visit by the First Lady as historic.

He advised the pilgrims to pray for their leaders to be able to deliver on their mandate especially the Bauchi State governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The state Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, Emir of Ningi who spoke through his Deputy, Danlami Ahmed Kawule appreciated the first lady for the kind gesture, praying Allah to reward her abundantly.

Some of the pilgrims commended the First Lady for the kind gesture saying that it was a demonstration of effective leadership assuring that they will continue to be good Ambassadors of Bauchi State while the pilgrimage lasted.