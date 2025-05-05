SEC, capital market community hold Q1 CMC meeting

The implementation of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, enhanced investor sensitization, and other key issues are expected to top the discussions at the First Quarter Capital Market Committee Meeting.

The meeting, which will be held in Lagos, also aims to develop strategies for enhancing the capital market’s role in driving economic growth and development through initiatives that attract investments, improve market efficiency, and safeguard investor interests in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the SEC, “The meeting will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market to discuss the ISA 2025 as it relates to the industry’s current landscape, regulatory framework, and strategies for future growth. Participants will exchange ideas and reaffirm their commitment to fostering a robust investment climate characterized by innovation, sustainability, and investor protection.”

“The meeting will focus on critical issues affecting the market and ensure that these concerns are thoroughly addressed. To inform its deliberations, the committee will review reports from technical committees, market infrastructures, and industry observers. Emerging market trends will also be a focal point of discussion.”

The Commission stated that the meeting will also deliberate on strategies to further educate and enlighten Nigerians about the activities of unregistered schemes and the products available in the capital market.

The Capital Market Committee (CMC) is an industry-wide body comprising the SEC, capital market operators, trade groups, and other stakeholders. It serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue, facilitates the exchange of ideas, addresses key issues impacting market growth and organization, and collaborates on shaping the market’s future.

The committee was established primarily as a means for stakeholders to exchange ideas and provide feedback to the SEC, helping in the continuous improvement of market operations and regulatory frameworks.

The meeting is expected to draw CEOs from all registered capital market firms, including brokers/dealers, investment advisers, custodians, fund/portfolio managers, and more.

Attendance at both the CMC meeting and the press briefing is mandatory for participants, with the press interface scheduled to engage with the media and disseminate information from the meeting.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE