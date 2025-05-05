Anambra security chiefs meet ahead Tinubu’s visit

The Anambra State Security Chiefs convened in a closed-door meeting in Awka on Monday to strengthen security arrangements ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scheduled visit to the state on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the high-level meeting, which lasted for five hours, included detailed briefings from heads of various security agencies.

The deliberations focused on reviewing current security intelligence, assessing threat levels, and implementing enhanced security measures within the capital city and across strategic locations. Key areas of focus included joint operational deployment, coordinated patrols, and surveillance strategies.

“Additionally, the session addressed operational planning, inter-agency coordination, and contingency preparedness, ensuring the development of robust response strategies for various possible scenarios during the presidential visit.”

“This comprehensive security approach reflects the commitment of Anambra State’s security architecture to guarantee the safety of the visiting president, dignitaries, and citizens, while sustaining peace and stability across the state.”

Agencies in attendance included the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (Rtd).

