Sean Dampte Live in concert holds January 6

Following a successful music run this year and his tour of some major Nigerian cities and other African countries earlier in this year, Afro-fusion singer, Oluyole Oluwaseun, professionally known as Sean Dampte is returning to Lagos again; this time for his first-ever headline concert dubbed Sean Dampte Live In Concert (#SDLIC).

The ‘Hide Your Girls’ singer, while releasing his record, ‘Lagos Friday, London Monday’, an album that conveyed his lifestyle of shuttling between London and Lagos to fulfil his craft, giving an insight into the motive behind the concert, which holds January 6, 2023 at the Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his over a decade music career, Sean has transformed from putting out quality music that has made up one of the most brilliant Afrobeats catalogues to holding down the ‘Awoodah’ culture of happiness and a firmly fitted fan base both in Nigeria and London.

His presence and journey so far in the music industry has distinguished him as a steadfast player who moves from one exploit to another given the critical acceptance and success of body of works he put out this year.

No doubt, Sean Dampte’s ‘Lagos Friday London Monday’ album has further strengthened the essence of his story told through his Awoodah trilogy EP series.

His consistency over the years has also made him a focal point in the subject of easy music.

The #SDLIC leads everyone into a phase of new expectations from the ‘Jejely’ crooner, as he appears more prepared to serve hot tunes in the coming year.

“Very soon I will make the whole pack come out to play,” Sean Dampte teased.

According to the ‘Baba Won’ singer, the #SDLIC is aimed at bringing out his Awoodah culture troops, fans and lovers of afro-fusion music from their different digital covens to the physical realm where he gives them the real experience of him.

This is the first time Sean Dampte will be assembling his audience to connect with them in Nigeria, and feelers have it that the London version will hold not long after the Lagos gig.





During the 2021 Detty December gigs, Sean headlined a good number of shows, including ‘Buju Live in Concert’, where he and Seyi Vibez had a good time during the latter’s concert held at the African Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.

