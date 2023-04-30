The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, Sunday afternoon, announced the withdrawal of his petition at the Governorship Election Petition in Rivers State.

He said his reason was the progress, peace and unity of Rivers, which are paramount to him at all times.

Abe made the announcement at meeting of the stakeholders of the party in Rivers State saying; “Having made a very clear review of the situation in the state and why is happening in the state, I have decided, in consultation with the party, both at the national and state that I Senator Magnus Ngei Abe will withdraw my petition at the election petition tribunal in the interest, first of those that have laboured so much in this politics in support of our cause and more importantly in the interest of our state”.

Abe’s SDP came third at the March 18 Governorship Election in Rivers State after the PDP and APC emerged winner and runner-up respectively and has been one of the strongest voices condemning the conduct of the election, vowing to challenge it at the tribunal.