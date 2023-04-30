A Socio-Political group, Turn By Turn Initiative has endorsed the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah for the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Briefing newsmen, the National convener of the group, Comrade Ben Nworie particularly called on the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress under the National Chairmanship of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to consider zoning the position to the South-East region.

He said that the region deserves principal offices in the 10th National Assembly for equity, justice and fairplay.

The National Convener also advocated that not only should the Office of the Deputy Speaker be zone to the South East region, Ogah who was re-elected for a second term should be considered for the position.

“We have reviewed the political permutations in the country especially the sharing formula of the principal offices in the 10th National Assembly”.

“That we call on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress under the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to consider zoning the position of Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives to the South East region”.

“That the candidature of the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon Chinedu Ogah should be considered and elected to avoid exclusion of the zone from the political permutations”.

“That Hon. Ogah who was overwhelmingly elected for the second time has shown enough capacity to win election for the APC even when Ebonyi State was ruled by the PDP”.

“That Ogah has remained one of the hopes and voices of APC in the South East and if giving opportunity to serve as the Deputy Speaker, he will expand the scope and fortunes of APC beyond the South East zone”.

“That Ogah believes in National unity and has never segregated. He loves all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and political divides, the group said.

Nworie also called on members elect of the Green Chambers and other stakeholders of the APC to galvanize supports to ensure that Ogah emerges the next Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.