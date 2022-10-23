SDP will explore Nigerian women to better Nigeria ―​​ Prince Adebayo

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewale Adebayo has said that where the Nigerian electorate enthroned the party in 2023, it would explore the asset of Nigerian women to manage national resources for a better Nigeria.

He said this at the three days conference with Presidential candidates organized by the Nigerian Women Search for Good Governance in Abuja.

He said the managerial asset if the Nigerian woman has been experienced by him and an employer of labour and he believes that such asset would turn the fortunes of Nigeria around when deployed for national growth and development.

His words: “If you want to empower families, you have to empower women. I’m also an employer of labour. I became an employer of labour when I was 22 years old. I have been employing people overtime. Overtime, I have employed women and men.

“If you find out from organisations that I’ve been running for many years before I thought I will be in politics, 80-85 per cent of my managers are women.

“It is not because they know how to dress elegantly, it’s because they know how to manage and care. The truth of the matter is that Nigerian society and the Nigerian government don’t look alike.

“In Nigerian society, the women carry the verdict and the women run the show but in the Nigerian government, the men take everything. This has to change. If we can listen to women, we will know the problem of Nigeria and solve them.”

He maintained that where the Nigeria government allowed the woman to deploy her housewife skills in managing public resources, Nigeria would be saved from many troubles.

He said, “A government should be like a housewife. If you want to have a government that will work in Nigeria, you have to fashion the government like a housewife. The government will wake up and think of how people will eat and go to school.

“With the way I approach governance, women have a major role to play because I grew up well taken care off. In fact, my attitude to governance arose from the fact that I grew up in innocence.

“The problems of government did not affect me that much because of the family from which I came.

Adebayo maintained that the empowerment of the Nigerian family through multiple opportunities affected by the enabling environment for all kinds of skills will make the country bloom again.

“And my aim, therefore, is to make sure that however long I stay in power or government, whether long or short, I will empower families. Because failure to empower families is the problem of Nigeria,” Adebayo stated.