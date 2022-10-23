Gov Zulum hails Buhari, International communities over approach to tackling Boko Haram

Governor Umara Zulum has said the people of Borno are satisfied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to tackling the menace of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

In a press conference at the government house in Maiduguri on Saturday, Zulum said that unlike in the past when some Local Government Areas were under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents, people in the state are now convinced that the federal government is much more determined in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians in the state.

The press conference which was conducted after the commissioning of the combined number of 804 houses for the resettlement of displaced members of the Ngarannam community in Mafa and attended by President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, UN resident representative Mohammed Yahaya, Ambassador’s of Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands and the representative of European Union (EU) among other representatives of the international communities.

According to Zulum, the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the state has been very effective since the inception of Buhari’s administration, now more than 81,130 Boko Haram fighters surrendered to the troops of Nigerian Army.

Zulum noted that with massive surrendering of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters, the government is winning the war and the war will very soon become history.

“We have 3 stages of restoring our past glory now that we are winning the war, the first stage is to provide security and safety, the second is the provision of stabilisation facilities while the third one is to provide means of livelihood to the people affected by the insurgency.

“That is what we are doing now with the help of the Federal Government and our international donor agencies, we are convinced that some of our partners are doing vary well in assisting us in stabilising our people.

“We have employed kinetic and non kinetic energy in restoring peace in the state which led to the surrendering of more than 81,130 boko haram insurgents.

“Iswap wants to take over the West African region recruiting young in the streets, but we can stop that when we provide job opportunities of teaming youths”.

“We have to come together to see how we solve the challenges of poverty, unemployment, insecurity among others” Zulum added.

While responding the Chief of staff to the President Prof. Gambari said “president want me to say he is Impressed with security situation in Borno State, we came to see the security situation and we are impressed with what we see, addition to the provision of social services and means of livelihood.

Also speaking, the German Ambassador noted that with today’s intervention we have proven that our programs are successful, and we would work together to achieve a common goal.