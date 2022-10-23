2023: NYCN warns Nigerian youths against mortgaging future

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has warned Nigerian youths not to allow politicians to mortgage their future with fake promises, little tokens and hard drugs.

The Anambra State Chairman of NYCN, Comrade Emeka Obi, stated this during the occasion of the first Maiden Youth Summit and Award Presentation ceremony, organised by Awka North/South Youth Vanguard, held at Retreat Center Nodu Okpuno Awka, over the weekend.

He appealed to Youths irrespective of Tribe, Ethnic and Religion affiliation, not to allow themselves to be used as vehicles or tools of division and destruction during and after the 2023 general election.

Comrade Obi, called on all political actors, especially candidates to eschew unguarded utterances capable of threatening the little peace being enjoyed in the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Politicians must drive issue-based campaign rather than throwing tantrums capable of jeopardising the little peace process that is currently been enjoyed amongst Nigerians.

“We can make very bold statements that will change the trajectory of this country without resorting to violence and that can only be through the power of our votes,” he said.

On his address, the National Chairman of Awka North/South Youth Vanguard, Hourable Ekene Anthony, described the Summit as important to all Nigeria Youths.

He said one of the core mandate of the youths who constitute the highest voting population of 70 percent was for them to contribute meaningful to the development of the country.

“Government at all levels must prioritise youth inclusion in implanting their programs.

According to him, the Awka North and South Vanguard was born out of the curiosity of concerned youths who have come together and taken it upon themselves to gather together youths of our Constituency and to profound a realisable solution to the constant youthful menace and nuisance in our immediate society.

“This Vanguard stands to give hope, dream and future to many of our own who feel that all hopes are lost, who think that dreams are realizable and to restore the glory of our brethren who have resorted to the street.

“In pursuit of the above, this Youths Vanguard is primarily concerned with youth re-orientation, capacity building and enhancement through workshops, seminars and summits aimed at promoting good governance and pursuing the overall development of our Constituency, Awka North/South Council Areas, Anambra State and entire Nigeria.

“In line with our objectives, we have proposed having a modern skill acquisition and empowerment centre where every youth should be trained in different skills and vocations.

Hon. Anthony, call on the Anambra government and other concerned stakeholders in the country to support the above-proposed project, so it can see daylight.





The awardees, Anambra State Chairman of NUJ, Dr. Odogwu Emeka, Hon. Uzuegbuna Okagbue, Hon. Chukwuma Okoye, the 2023 YPP Candidate for Awka North/South Federal Constituency, Hon. Kingsley Chukwudozie Uyammadu, YPP Candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Dr. Chinedu Umeadi and Mrs. Felicia Ekemezie, in their seperate reactions, called on the Youths to shun intake of hard drugs and cultists practices and be dicipline for a better future.