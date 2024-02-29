The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, on Thursday, began the open campaign for the April local government election in the state with a showcase of its candidates.

Presenting its candidates at the state office of the party, Bodija, Ibadan, party Chairman, Mr Micheal Okunlade said the party boasted of men and women of character, competence and credibility across the 351 wards and 33 local government areas.

SDP said its desire to participate in the forthcoming poll is borne out of a desire to deepen democracy and provide an alternative to “the state of comatose” in administration at the local government level.

Okunlade stressed that the party was resolute in changing the narrative as it claimed that council staff were idle while the local government did not live up to expectations as the closest to the grassroots.

He urged voters in the state to make the party’s candidates their choice, saying the candidates if elected would not disappoint them.

He said, “First and foremost, I would like to emphasize that the decision of our great Party (SDP) to participate in the poll is borne out of our burning desire to deepen democracy and also provide an alternative to bad governance being experienced in the pacesetter state at the moment.

“You would agree with me that opposition parties usually pay little or no attention to the conduct of local government council elections in view of the fact that ruling parties conscript it to massage their ego because they are in control of the election body which organises it.

“This has been the case since after the first one conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1999 in the build-up to the establishment of current democratic dispensation.

“This time around, we (SDP) are resolute to change the narrative as we can no longer watch and allow the ruling class to mess up the system again at the expense of the masses. Democracy must be deepened and the campaign starts now.

“Be that as it may, the situation at the third tier of government in Oyo state today leaves much to be desired. Things have taken a new turn for the worse and there is no denying the fact that the local government council administration is comatose in Oyo state as things stand today.

“Our council Secretariats have all become a shadow of themselves owing to the fact that no serious government business takes place again in these places. Most council staff are idle while the so-called elected officials do nothing to justify their status.

“The reason for this is not far-fetched. The present PDP administration in the State does not believe in the third tier of government being pivotal to the development of the grassroots.

“We urge voters to put the outcome of the 2023 elections behind them and buckle up to ensure that all anti-democratic elements are shown the exit doors from the politics starting with the forthcoming council poll.

“We have done so much by presenting credible candidates for the 351 Wards and 33 local government seats.

“We are presenting all our candidates to the world today on this occasion which shall mark the start of our open campaign activities for the April poll and we can assure the good people of the state that all our candidates, will get men and women of character, competence and credibility.”

He, however, said the SDP was participating hinging on repeated assurances of the chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Mr Isiaka Olagunju that the election would be fair and credible.

“On this premise, we are requesting the Commission to make good its promise to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the election as only this would assist the cause of conducting free, fair and acceptable election in April.

“In addition to this, we implore OYSIEC to collaborate with all security agencies with a view to ensuring peace and security before, during and after the poll,” he said.