The Board of Seplat Energy Plc, a Nigerian energy company dual listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange has announced the appointment of Mr Udoma Udo Udoma as the Company’s Independent Non-Executive Chairman.

According to the notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public, signed by Mrs Edith Onwucheka, Company Secretary / Director Legal, Udo Udoma is to succeed Mr Basil Omiyi who will retire on March 31, 2024.

Udoma’s appointment was approved after a unanimous vote by the Directors of Seplat Energy, in compliance with the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act (“CAMA”) 2020 and is effective April 1, 2024.

Seplat Energy has also announced the appointment of Mr. Bello Rabiu as the new Senior Independent Non-Executive Director effective April 1, 2024, to succeed Dr Charles Okeahalam who will be retiring on March 31, 2024.

The statement stated that these appointments are in line with the Board Succession Forward Plan announced via Corporate Announcement on April 25, 2023 (RNS: 3575X) and via a subsequent Corporate Announcement on November 1, 2023 (RNS: 0096S) wherein it was announced that Mr Basil Omiyi and Dr Charles Okeahalam will retire from the Board on March 31, 2024.