School enrollment: Zamfara govt registers 38, 357 Almajiris — SUBEB

The Zamfara State government in its effort aimed at reducing out-of-school children has registered 38,357 almajiris, with provision of free uniforms and washing soaps in the 282 registered centres in the state.

The executive chairman, Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Maradun, made the disclosure while flagging off the programme of Better Service Delivery For All (BESDA ) in the state.

He revealed that the registration of 38,357 almajiris had exceeded the targeted number in the state.

“It is important to stress here that we successfully registered 38,357 almajiris which shows that we have exceeded our earlier target of 34,357 almajiris due to his Excellency’s policy directives to integrate all almajiris, and not to repatriate anyone to his home,” he said.

According to him, the Zamfara SUBEB had recruited and trained 431 volunteers as teaching staff as part of efforts aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children in the state.

Earlier, the state governor, Bello Mohammed Mattawale, said BESDA is a policy that could help in enhancing peace and security of the state.

“We believe providing access to educational opportunities to the out-of-school children and other targeted population will help in spreading good values such as the sanctity of life and dignity of the human person, We will do all we could to ensure the success of the program,” the governor said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.