Extend COVID-19 palliatives to private schools, educationist begs Oyo gov      

AN Ibadan-based educationist, Dr Isaac Friday Ogada, has appealed to the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde to being extend to staff, pupils and owners of private schools the COVID-19 palliatives being distributed to civil servants and artisans to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

In a press release, Dr Ogada pointed out that owners and teachers of private schools were most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore deserved palliatives like other members of the society.

He revealed that many private schools had been closed down as their owners were unable to pay staff salaries.

“It’s sad that private schools are not considered for COVID-19 palliatives, despite the fact that we are the most hit. We, owners, were not given assistance in terms of loans and grants. And there were no salaries for our teachers during the lockdown. Yet, government didn’t do anything to ameliorate our sufferings,” Dr Ogada lamented.

While stressing that private schools proprietors were major contributors to the development of the economy and education in the state, the educationist urged the state government to see private schools as partners in progress who deserved to be encouraged.

“We’re also major players as far as the economy and education development of the state are concerned. We’re employers of labour, we pay taxes, levies, renewals and other dues to the coffers of the state government. And as partners in progress with the state government, we should be allowed to benefit from the welfare programmes of Governor Makinde’s administration. We, too, deserve palliatives,” he said.

Dr Ogada, who is also the chairman of the Oyo State Athletics Association, appealed to Governor Makinde to include pupils, teachers and workers of private schools in the state among beneficiaries in the next phase of distribution of palliatives to the people of the state.

The private school proprietor, however, lauded Governor Makinde for changing the face of governance in Oyo State with the people- oriented programmes and infrastructural development he embarked on.

