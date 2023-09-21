German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are among those who received the Atlantic Council’s Global Citizen Award during the 78th UN General Assembly.

The awards are given to individuals who have contributed to driving positive change in their societies and who embody a commitment to international cooperation.

They are given by the Atlantic Council, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting trans-Atlantic relations.

Scholz said that he was honoured to receive the award along with Zelensky.

“Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is being fought in Europe but, at the same time, it is an attack on the basic principles of our international order,” he said.

The chancellor, again, promised that Germany would support Zelensky and Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Zelensky dedicated his award to the soldiers fighting against Russia and to the “sweet children” killed by “Russian terrorists.”

He also dedicated it to the “brave countries who have been with us and supported us”, as well as to all the people who fought for freedom around the world.

The awards were presented during a gala dinner where tickets could be purchased for up to 2,500 U.S. dollars.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the Chairman and Chief Executive of First Eastern Investment Group, Victor Chu, also received the awards.

