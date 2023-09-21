British King Charles III will address the French Senate on Thursday for the first time in history.

Charles is the only British monarch ever to speak from the senate chamber, where he will remark on the close friendship between the UK and France.

A Guard of Honour will line the King’s route to the Salle des Conferences where he would meet representatives from the Senate and National Assembly and sign the visitors’ book before entering the chamber to deliver his address.

Charles and Queen Camilla are then set to meet sports stars in the Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, where France is hosting the Rugby World Cup, as part of their state visit, which began on Wednesday.

The king and queen would be joined for the visit by Brigitte Macron as well as sports personalities.

They will also visit a coffee shop on the town square where they will meet beneficiaries of Objectif Emploi, an organisation in Saint-Denis that helps vulnerable young people to find careers.

They will also meet representatives from The Prince’s Trust International.

