Scholarship opportunities open for Nigerian graduates hoping to study abroad

Nigerian graduates hoping to study abroad can now apply for the 2023 edition of the i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) scholarships starting January 9, 2023.

The value of scholarship include the payment of standardised test fees, payment of pre-determined number of graduate school application fees, end-to-end mentoring, and professional networking opportunities.

The i-Scholar Initiative is a non-profit organisation that seeks to mentor and empower young African students in fulfilling their dreams to pursue graduate studies via access to fully funded scholarships in world-class foreign universities.

Since its inception in 2019, the organisation has offered scholarships and mentorship to scores of Nigerian graduates, many of whom are presently studying in various international graduate schools.

According to a statement issued by iSI, interested persons who are ready to apply for admission in the 2023/2024 application window must be graduates of accredited Nigerian institutions with second class upper grade or higher.

The statement added that they must also be ready to take the standardised tests latest by August 2023.

Interested applicants will also required to provide a 500-word personal statement, CV/resume, examination study plan, two reference letters, first degree transcript and first degree certificate or statement of result in their iSI applications.

They are encouraged to visit the organisation’s website (https://ischolarinitiative.org) before the February 10, 2023 application deadline or reach out to applications@ischolarinitiative.org and the iSI Secretary, Olufemi Fajolu (ofajolu@ischolarinitiative.org) for enquiries.

