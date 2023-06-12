Viral security officers turned dancers, Happie Boys who were granted scholarships to study in Cyprus by Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye, have dropped out of school.

The duo made this known in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tribune Online recall that the young security boys were given overseas scholarships by the General Overseer of Omega Power Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye, after their dance video went viral.

Happie Boys revealed they were only in school for six months, after which they had to drop out due to lack of sponsorships.

The dancers lamented their inability to get jobs in Cyprus to further sponsor their education in the country.

“We want to use this medium to thank each and everyone of you out there more especially my fans, family & @papa.opm who helped us fly abroad to school which we are so grateful!!

After GOD used @gossipmilltv to show the world our inbuilt talent from GOD & we’re forever grateful to GOD for looking after us, sustaining and providing for us for the past 8 months which the scholarship lasted for only 6 months and us who didn’t come from rich homes dropped out from school because is very hard for anyone to get a job here in Cyprus!

Ask @ogenecyprus… Living in the country became so expensive but GOD in heaven is seeing his children through!! “Let Love Lead”

“Who no go no know! #happinessisfree #freeshallipopi