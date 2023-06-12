Ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and election of Presiding Officers, agenda-setting of the college of former and serving federal lawmakers, the initiatives have called on Senators elect to give their votes to Senator-elect, Akwa Ibom North West, and Godswill Akpabio for the office of Senate President.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Dean of the Faculty, Honourable Eseme Eyiboh, said, with Akpabio as President of the Senate, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will deliver on its campaign promises.

Flanked by other members of the group, Honourable Eyiboh assured that the 10th Senate under Senator Akpabio’s watch would initiative positive legislations and reforms that will change the economic fortunes of Nigerians.

He said: “What is going on in the National Assembly is very democratic. It has given credence to the fact that the current administration is operating on the platform of democracy.

“When the president called the senators-elect and members of the house of representatives-elect it was to simply appeal to all of them and they saw reason with him.

“Out of all the people aspiring will not be able to stand side-by-side with Akpabio.

“I have already mentioned the electricity act. Such a reform, will lead to setting up the legal framework about its implementation. States won’t just apply to generate electricity, there has to be a standard process to which that is done because there will be FDI in that aspect.

“There will also be a need to look at the issue of ease of doing business and Nigeria enterprise promotion.”