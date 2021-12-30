Scholar advocates curriculum review towards creativity, imagination

A Nigerian scholar, Mr Oladapo Ajayi, has advised the Nigerian government to review the nation’s curriculum such that it engenders creativity, imagination and steers towards knowledge creation and solution.

He noted that the Nigerian education curriculum as the foundation to learning currently seemed archaic compared to other developed countries of the world.

Ajayi said such adjustment would help reinvent and get rid of the many bureaucracies that stifle creativity and imagination in students.

Ajayi made this call while speaking on the sidelines of the PRE-DAAD Alumni inter-disciplinary conference, themed:

“Falling Apart? Inclusion as intervention into the Nigerian experience”, organised for 36 Nigerian youths picked from various universities across the southwest region of the country.

Oladapo argued that the Nigerian education system was not entirely bad but needed an overhauling.

He said: “As stakeholders, we need to improve where we should. We need to know that education is a serious business and is connected to our existence, our vision. Until we know we have the agency through education to forge a future we want for ourselves, I think there will always be a gap.

“The Nigerian Government, as a matter of urgency, should come up with policies that would help reinvent and get rid of the many bureaucracies that overburden creativity and imagination in order to steer knowledge creation towards solution in the education sector.”

The highpoint of the pre-conference was the presentation of papers from professionals on various career path, amongst which were the General manager (Operations) Splashfm, Mr Babatunde Olawuwo, who delivered a paper titled: “The media, its fight and fight against it.”

