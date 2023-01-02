Savings bonds: DMO announces 2023 first offer

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday announced as its first bonds issuance for 2023, two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds for subscription.

According to a statement by the DMO, one is a two-year FGN Savings Bond due in January 11, 2025, at the interest rate of 9.600 per cent per annum.

The other is a three-year FGN Savings Bond due in Jan 11, 2026, at the interest rate of 10.600 per cent per annum.

The DMO said that the opening date would be January 3, while the closing date would be January 6, and settlement date, January 11, while coupon payment dates would be April 11, July 11, Oct. 11and Jan. 11.

“They are offered at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

“Interest is payable quarterly while bullet repayment (principal sum) is on maturity,” it added.

The DMO said that FGN Savings Bonds qualified as securities in which trustees could invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“They also qualify as government securities within the meaning of the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) for tax exemption for pension funds.

“They are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited and qualify as liquid asset for liquidity ratio calculation for banks,” it said.

It noted that the bonds were backed by the full faith and credit of the FGN and charged upon the general assets of the country.