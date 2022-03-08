Saudi Arabia govt gives award to Oyo CJ

The Government of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday gave an award of excellence to the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola in celebration of his contributions to the cause of peace and justice as well as introducing the fear of God to his assignment.

The Saudi government, represented by the Chief Imam of Kabba, who is also the Dean of Arabic studies at the UMUL- QURA University, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Prof. Hassan Abdulmumin Buhari, gave the award to the Chief Judge in the presence of his entourage; workers of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, members of the Department of Arabic Studies, University of Ibadan and representatives of the Saudi government.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Justice Abimbola said there is a need for all religions to partner in the administration of criminal justice to make man know the existence of God and fear him in the performance of their duty as judicial officers and get divine guidance.

According to him, it is time for everyone to propagate the message of peace as without peace nothing can be achieved, adding that the message of peace is more relevant in today’s society now than before.

“This award has humbled me and it has changed me to call the people back to Allah. I consider this award very important in view of the situation, not only in Nigeria but in the world. in fact, I am an ambassador of peace. When they came and introduced the concept of what they are doing in Nigeria to me, I was happy; there are a lot of subterranean things we will do to assist in order to attain peace in the society.

“The concept of justice is peace, where there is no justice there is no peace; that is why we are happy to be part of it and it is a way for us to use our knowledge of the law to uphold their own vision and philosophy to achieve peace in the society.

“Every man must do good for his own soul; the word of God says, he succeeds, who purifies his soul and he is a failure, who corrupts his soul. When we talk about corruption; if mankind understands that when you corrupt your soul, you are only a total failure no matter the material things of this world you have because the soul is the end of man.

“That is why this award from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia touched me; to go into the words of Almighty God, to tell a man what this concept means in this out life, otherwise man will be chasing vanity upon vanity which is all vanity. I repeat he succeeds, he who purifies his soul and he is a failure, he who corrupts his soul, let a man strive to always purify his soul,” Justice Abimbola noted.

Speaking earlier on the mission of the Saudi Government in Nigeria, Prof. Hassan Abdulmumin Buhari, who had an interpreter from the University of Ibadan, stated that hi entourage was in Nigeria for a Daura; workshop on teaching Arabic to non-native speakers and teaching people how to maintain peace in a non fully Muslim society.

According to him, the current Daura is not the first the Saudi Government will carry out in Nigeria as they had done in Sokoto, Ilorin and Maiduguri among others, adding that they are now in Ibadan as it is one of the most important cities in Nigeria.

He added that the programme is in service to Islam and humanity, adding that participants are drawn from a wide range of groups; judges, university lecturers, Sharia law experts, Arabic scholars as well as secondary school students.

While relaying greetings from the Saudi Government, he emphasised that the Arabic language is important to both Muslims and non-Muslims for international and economic purposes.

