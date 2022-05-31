Sarafadeen Alli wins rescheduled APC Oyo South Senatorial district primaries

Mr Sarafadeen Alli emerged as the winner of the rescheduled Oyo South Senatorial District primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at Le Chateau Event Centre, Bodija in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Tuesday.

The Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, polled 185 votes to defeat other contenders including a serving senator who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party.(PDP) for the APC, Senator Kola Balogun, Chief Kolapo Kola-Daisi and others.

Kola-Daisi came second with 145 votes, while Senator Balogun garnered 84 votes and Bimbo Adekanmbi had 72 votes. The voided votes, as recorded, were two.





The rescheduled election, which was held under tight security, commenced with accreditation of delegates from the nine local government areas that make up the Senatorial District.

The local government areas are Ibadan North, Ibadan North West, ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibadan South West, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East and Ibarapa North.

It will be recalled that the primary election held on Monday at the same venue produced kola-Daisi as the winner but the result was later cancelled due to over-voting.

It was gathered that the number of votes cast outnumbered accredited delegates, thereby necessitating its outright cancellation in accordance with the Electoral Acts as amended.