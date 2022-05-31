NSE harps on waste management to nurture the environment

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, has stated the importance of waste management in a bid to nurture the environment.

This was noted at an event organised by the NSE and held on Monday at the branch secretariat Akobo, Ibadan in commemoration of the world environment day.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of NSE, Ibadan branch, Engineer Adekunle Olaoye, explained that the event was organised to commemorate the world environment day which is usually celebrated on the 6th of June, adding that more programmes will be organised on the main day. He added that this year’s world environment day is focused on renewing the earth which according to him means renewing waste.

He further added that waste disposal is important to renew the earth through waste management so that it doesn’t get degraded.

Also speaking at the event, Guest speaker, Director, African creative hub, Mrs Jumoke Olowookere, speaking on the topic of circular economy as the key to nurturing environment.

She stated that there is a need for every Nigerian to move from a linear to a circular economy which involves reuse, reduction, repairing and recycling which according to her reduces waste.





Olowokere also noted that Nigerians must begin to reassess how our way of life controls the environment.

The founder of the first waste museum in Africa,” waste museum “urged everyone to stand up and fight for the environment.

While she advised that to achieve a clean environment, all Nigerians should be able to stand up and fight for the environment.

She added that it is time we reduce waste reuse, recycle, refuse, and repair just as she added that the environment connects everyone together.

“Waste is destroying our environment and is caused by humans. you must look for a way of reducing their waste by sorting it. Everyone must be concerned about where their waste is dumped. That is why circular economy is the key to nurturing environment.” she said.

