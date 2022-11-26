Sanwo-Olu tasks entrepreneurs on creative ideas to grow Lagos economy

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has challenged entrepreneurs in the state to develop their skills, improve their creative ideas and grow the state economy.

The governor, while making the call at the maiden edition of Lagos Island Business Fair, 2022, said the state under his administration was poised in shaping the orientation of doing business in Lagos by encouraging young people to become social entrepreneurs.

Governor Sanwo-Olu represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya, said youths must be actively productive to change the prevailing narratives of the economy as he encouraged them to become social business entrepreneurs and contribute to the world, rather than just making money.

He stressed that the theme of the event, “EDU-SOCIAL for Entrepreneurs in Lagos Island, and Lagos State towards Social Economic Empowerment,” was no doubt an interesting thought that would build the socio-economic landscape of Lagos.

“I believe this platform can leverage socio-economic networking and Information technology to provide more interactive opportunities for the teeming youths of Lagos Island and its environs from diverse cultural, religious, social, and educational backgrounds, to advance their businesses and services,” the governor said.

The Co-Founder, Lagos Island Connect (LIC), Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, said that the Fair was borne out of the need to help businesses and youths on Lagos Island in particular and Lagos State at large.

She maintained that the economy being the start and end of everything required the main elements of adding more workers to the workforce, pushing productivity higher, and thereby producing more goods and services to achieve growth.

This was just as she noted that the local government remained the foundation upon which good governance and prosperity are built, saying the need for the body she headed to “focus on that critical level of development.”

“Without functional and effective institutions at the Local Government level, we build our policies and strategies on shifting sand,” she noted.

Ransome-Kuti, however, appealed to the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, to further support entrepreneurs on Lagos Island with fit-for-purpose facilities on the area which, according to her, is reported, as the richest local government area in the country due to the large numbers of businesses and corporate entities there.

She also urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to look into the issue of abandoned Federal buildings on Lagos Island, many of which had been turned into a den for nefarious activities, including drug abuse and insecurity.

During her presentation, the Special Adviser (SA) to the Lagos State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said that collaboration on business connectivity in Lagos Island had been strengthened with critical engagement through an economic summit by addressing needs to chart way forward on business demands.

Hammond urged youths, especially entrepreneurs to leverage technology to further promote their businesses.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Sanwo-Olu tasks entrepreneurs on creative ideas to grow Lagos economy