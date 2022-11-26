Friendship is a great gift and anyone who is lucky enough to have quality friends should be thankful.

You can’t live in isolation, so it is important you have quality friends in your circle of influence. And to do this, below are qualities to look out for in an individual before you choose them as your friend.

1. Honesty

7 qualities to look out for when choosing a friend Honesty is the best policy. Before you go ahead in choosing a friend, you need to ensure that they are honest individuals, not liars.

Trust and honesty are cornerstones in any healthy and successful relationship.

You should not be with a friend who can’t tell you the truth always. You need to be with friends who will give their honest opinions about issues not minding your reaction.

Choose friends who are honest, as their honesty will save you a great deal.

2. Support

You should choose a friend who can stand by you in tough times, not just friends who will be with you during fun times.

It is quite easy to find friends who are ready to spend, wine and dine with you but it is scarce to find friends who will be there with you through thick and thin.

So, you need to be intentional about having friends who will be a solid support system to you.

3. Reciprocal energy