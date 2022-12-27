Sanwo-Olu reinforces stand on justice for Bolanle Raheem

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, reinforced his stand on justice for the family of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, who was shot dead by a policeman on Christmas Day.

Sanwo-Olu restated this stand through the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, who led a delegation to console the family of the deceased lawyer at their home in Ajah.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Onigbanjo assured the late Raheem Family that justice would be served in the matter, saying that the case would “be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file.”

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said he would be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the state government attaches to the matter.

“We have the permission of Mr Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter. The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter,” he said.

Also speaking, the governor’s aide, Mr Tubosun Alake, urged the bereaved family to take heart, even as he prayed that the Almighty would console them, while the HoS, Mr Muri- Okunola, signed the condolence register on behalf of the state government.

The husband of the late Bolanle, Mr Gbenga Raheem, thanked governor Sanwo-Olu for his empathy.

The delegation includes the Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri- Okunola; the Commissioner for Women and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and Mr Tubosun Alake, the Special Adviser to the Governor.

It would be recalled that Mrs Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer said to be seven months pregnant, was shot dead by a police officer attached to Ajiwe Police Station, in the Ajah area of Lagos.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday under the Ajah Bridge, while the victim and her family were on their way out for a Christmas celebration.

