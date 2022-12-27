BREAKING: Norwich City sack manager after 3 wins in 13 matches

Championship side, Norwich City have sacked manager Dean Smith as the head coach after a run of 3 wins in 13 matches in the championship this season.

This was contained in a statement by the club on Tuesday.

“As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believe that it is the right time to make this transition.

“The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play,” the statement read.

It also stated that assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first-team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon, we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.

“The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of first-team training and our upcoming fixtures on an interim basis,” it stated.

Sporting director, Stuart Webber said, “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.”

It would be recalled that Smith was appointed as Daniel Farke’s successor in November 2021 but was unable to save them from relegation back to the Championship last season.

