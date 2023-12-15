Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday officially unveiled the Greenwich Gardens, a 101 housing units project at Ajelogo in Agboyi- Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, urging for collaboration between the government and private sector to tackle the issue of housing deficit.

The Greenwich Gardens comprises 66 units of two-bedroom flats, 20 units of three-bedroom terraces, 14 units of three-bedroom semi-detached houses, one unit of four-bedroom detached houses and 65 residential plots (sites and service scheme.)

The estate was initiated by the Dele Oshinowo-led administration in the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area in conjunction with the private sector.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while unveiling the new estate, reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the private sector as well as partnering with developers to provide more decent and affordable houses for Lagosians.

He said that his administration was determined and committed to completing all the ongoing housing projects and significantly adding to the 19 housing schemes that his administration had completed and which currently provide a decent abode for the residents.

“The Greenwich Gardens Housing Estate Agboyi-Ketu will provide more decent homes for Lagosians residing in the metropolis. Sustained by the earnest desire to bridge the housing deficit in this urban city, this project was brought to fruition through direct budgetary allocation and will be a valuable addition to the home-stock of Lagos State.

“Unarguably, this estate will provide another livable community and add value to the ambiance of the environment, which will serve as a catalyst for improved economic activities in the community.

“This scheme has become one of the irrefutable evidence of the commitment of the Mayor Dele Oshinowo-led administration to the wellbeing of the people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA. I want to urge the potential landlords to take ownership of this scheme and protect the infrastructure religiously,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that his administration understood the challenges of housing in the state, saying that accounted for why it had embraced a global housing policy in which people can become homeowners through an inclusive and convenient financing system based on their income.

This was just as he noted that the housing sector in the state, as a mega city, offers huge opportunities for real estate investors, given the increasing population and the demand for decent and affordable shelter.

“Let me use this opportunity to encourage private investors to partner with us in bridging the housing deficit in the state. On our part, we are determined and committed to completing all the ongoing housing projects and significantly add to the 19 housing schemes that our administration has completed and which currently provide a decent abode for the residents,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while commending the Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Hon. Oshinowo, and the entire leadership of the council for completing the housing estate, called on all the council chairmen in the state to focus on housing projects in their respective local governments and LCDAs.

Speaking earlier, the council boss, Hon. Osinowo, said the housing project represents the visionary ability of the administration to establish a new voyage of grassroots development in the country, pointing out that Agboyi-Ketu LCDA happened to be the first grassroots government in Nigeria to embark on a housing project and sites and services scheme through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

“The Greenwich Gardens has made Agboyi-Ketu LCDA the first Local Authority to construct residential housing estate under the PPP arrangement in Nigeria.

“The project significantly contributes to the THEMES+ agenda of the Lagos State Government, revitalising a once notorious spot and boosting local economies. The completion of Greenwich Gardens addresses housing deficits, enhancing the overall well-being of the community.

“This project exemplifies the potential of local governance in Nigeria, demonstrating that with visionary leadership, local government can undertake substantial projects for their citizens and the greater good of the nation,” Oshinowo said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE