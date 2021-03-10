Sanwo-Olu, Dele Momodu, others to speak on security challenge, its implications

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries, including Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Basorun Dele Momodu; Chief Kenny Martins, AIG Dasuki Galadmach FCID, Alagbon, Lagos, among others are billed to attend the IntegrityReporters newspaper 4th Annual Public Lecture series.

The publisher of the newspaper, Mr Adewale Ogunniran, made this known in a signed statement, saying that the programme themed: “Security Challenge and Implications on National Development,” is slated for Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the event which will be chaired by Momodu, one of the most decorated media gurus, with Governor Sanwo-Olu being Special Guest of Honour, will also be graced by other eminent personalities, who as discussants would do justice to the topic.

They include; AIG Dasuki Galadmach FCID, Alagbon, Lagos; the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu; Rtd. Comdr Olawunmi, Otunba Olusegun Abiru, the popular essayist and columnist, Dr Festus Adedayo, among other security experts and opinion leaders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.Sanwo-Olu, Dele Momodu, others to speak on security challenge, its implications

Sanwo-Olu, Dele Momodu, others to speak on security challenge, its implications