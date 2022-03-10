Sanwo-Olu celebrates Onyema’s giant strides in aviation

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the industry-leading strides of Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, in aviation and urged him to keep shinning the light.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the commendation while receiving the Silverbird Man of the Year Award on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards, expressed delight over the significant impact which the aviation cognoscente had made is in his industry.

While assuring Onyema of continued government support, Sanwo-Olu charged him not to relent in bringing more innovation and solidly representing Nigeria in the global aviation space through his airline, Air Peace, which recently evacuated stranded Nigerians from Warsaw, Budapest and Bucharest as a result of the crisis in Ukraine.

The governor, stressing the need for every Nigerian to give their best in moving the country forward, told Onyema to keep ‘shinning’ and making more exceptional inroads in aviation as all stakeholders would continue to support him.

Sanwo-Olu described him as a true patriot who has always come to the rescue of Nigerians in critical times.

Onyema on the occasion also bagged the Silverbird Extraordinary Achievement Award for his spectacular accomplishments in aviation and laudable humanitarian services.