NCC hands over ICT Centre to Unizik

THE Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has handed over a completed Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.
Nigerian Tribune gathered that the University is one in the four geopolitical zones that benefited from the largesse of the NCC, the other three beneficiaries being University of Port Harcourt (South South), Federal University of Technology Minna (North West) and another one in the North East Zone.
The ultramodern ICT Centre consists of 100 high calibre computer systems, server room, external power generating set and solar system to further enhance and boost power supply.
Reacting to the development during the official handover, last week, the vice chancellor, Professor Charles Esimone expressed delight that UNIZIK is one of the institutions to have benefited from the largesse of the NCC.
Esimone emphasised that the institution was not ignorant of the demands expected of it in terms of teaching and research and disclosed that the institution would explore the fluid partnership with NCC by effectively utilising the ICT Centre which would aid digital processes such as Computer-Based Testing (CBT), transcript, hotel accommodation and other ICT-based activities.
In his remarks, an official of the NCC, Mr Kenneth Uzoekwe stated that the ICT Centre was a Federal Government intervention through the NCC as part of its mandate towards bridging digital divide, encouraging development and breeding technology hubs.
According to him, the ICT Centre will enhance Research and Development, which has the capacity to take high tech software like engineering design, science and programming.
Uzoekwe emphasised that the system could be upgraded even as the centre has a Central Processing Unit and a server to further boost its capabilities.
The handover was witnessed by the director of Works Services, Mr Sam Onwuemena; director, MICTU (Software), Dr Azubuike Aniedo; and deputy director of Physical Planning, Mr Osita Paul Okafor.
Others are: chief safety officer, Chief Ken Chukwurah; head, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Chika Eneh and the university orator, Professor Chike Okoye, among others.
