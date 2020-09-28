Sanwo-Olu canvasses support for Akeredolu in Ondo

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, would be re-elected with the support and commitment of the people of the state.

Sanwo-Olu who stated this in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa local government area of the state during the party’s campaign rally, said re-electing Akeredolu would help to sustain and consolidate on his developmental projects.

According to him, Akeredolu is committed to the development of the state, through the establishment of seaports, bitumen exploitation to change the narratives from a civil service state to a haven of industrialisation.

Speaking while meeting with traditional rulers from the area, he solicited for the support for the APC and its candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, saying developmental projects scattered across the state was a testimony of the Akeredolu’s administration in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said, “there is no gainsaying that our candidate has done well in his first term as Governor of Ondo State.

“Without sounding immodest, Governor Akeredolu will defeat his closest rival by more than 30 per cent of the ballots.

“The people of Ondo know our party and I daresay that we are the only party they trust to deliver the goods to them. That’s exactly what the government of Rotimi Akeredolu has been doing in the last three and a half years.

“When they commissioned the Ore flyover I wasn’t there but when I got there recently I was surprised it shows that Governor Akeredolu is really working in Ondo State.

“Lagos State people are solidly behind Governor Akeredolu, I have come here to campaign for my brother based on the good work he has been doing and we see that he deserve another four years. APC governors in the southwest are solidly behind him.”

Governor Akeredolu who had earlier addressed the traditional rulers in the area said it is God that has given him the ability to work in the last three years for the good people of Ondo State.

He assured the traditional rulers that the perennial blackout in the Southern senatorial district would be addressed, saying his administration would not relent until electricity return fully back to the area.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the area, the Abodi of Ikale land, Oba George Faduyile, assured that Governor Akeredolu of the people’s support saying “come October 10 our votes are for you.”

Oba Faduyile charged eligible voters in the state to vote for Akeredolu, noting that the APC-led government has done well in the area in the last three years.

