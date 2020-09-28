Obaseki dissolves campaign council, thanks members for his reelection

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday dissolved the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) Campaign Council for the September 19 governorship election, thanking members for performing the ‘miracle’ of his reelection for another four years.

The governor who announced the dissolution in Government House, on Monday, lauded the council’s dedication to duty, which he said accounted for the election victory and described them as miracle workers.

“You are all miracle workers as far this election is concerned. If you sit back and reflect on our journey so far, the time, resources and the victory that was finally achieved, you will agree with me that all those who contributed to the achievement are all miracle workers.

Obaseki marvelled at what the Council did to get him re-elected, having joined the PDP less than 100 days to the election and how “this team and everyone went to work and got the result because we were all committed to our job. We moved around the 192 Wards across the state and I am not surprised at the result we have achieved.

ALSO READ: Oyegun laments dwindling fortunes of Nigerians

“This meeting was organised first to thank you all for your effort and to formally dissolve the campaign council now that we have gotten the victory in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State. I also urge you to try and document what happened because we have made history,” Obaseki said.

He appealed to the leaders of the Party at the district level to get the reports on the outcome of the election, saying such was so that the commitments made, while campaigning could be enshrined in the policies in moving the State forward in the next four years.

According to him, “It is important we document what we have promised. Political parties help in driving policies of the government, as the foundation of the party is at the ward level. I urge the party leaders to participate at the ward level. We have so much to do between now and the day of inauguration. The country and the world is watching Edo. They want to see how we will manage our victory and what we would do with it. The expectations of Edo people are at an all-time high and we have no choice but to deliver. What I can promise the people is that I will provide the leadership and I will be fair, objective and transparent in dealing with issues”, assured.

He urged the leaders of the party to join him in building the party at the state and at regional levels in resuscitating the South-South regional integration bloc of Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross-Rivers, Edo and Delta States (BRACED) Commission.

The governor maintained that the resuscitation of the BRACED Commission would help the region o wrestle the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and bring more of the resources to ensure the development of the South-South, adding, “We have to take our fate in our hands in paying salaries without borrowing.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the National Vice Chairman South-South of the PDP and Chairman of the state campaign council, Chief Dan Orbih, thanked members of the council for the stamina displayed in navigating through the tough terrain of the 192 Wards in the state, adding, “We thank Edo people for the votes and the governor for the confidence in the council.”

Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, called on members of the party to be more united now, more than ever, urging members never to work on the downfall of others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE