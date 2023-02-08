Tunbosun Ogundare – Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Professor Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye as the first substantive Vice-Chancellor of the newly established Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe campuses.

Lafiaji-Okuneye, a Professor of Health Education is formerly the provost of AOCOED before she was appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor of LASUED when the college was upgraded last year to a full-fledged degree awarding institution alongside MOCPED in Epe.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola announced the appointment in a statement made available by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday.

The head of service said Lafiaji-Okuneye’s new appointment backdated to March 2022 and would run for only five years single tenure.

He said the state government expects her to continue to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of her duties, noting that is the only way to justify reason for her elevation.

Muri-Okunola congratulated her and wished her well in her new role.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education whose office superintending all the tertiary schools in the state, Mr. Wahab explained that Lafiaji-Okuneye elevation to her new status was in compliance with Section 8, Subsection (1) (C) and (D) of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) Law of 2021.

He also congratulated her and urged her to consider her appointment as a call to higher responsibility.