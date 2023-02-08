By Nurudeen Alimi

Valujet and Kalabash have entered into a partnership targeted at making air travel seamless for prospective passengers.

The companies with the new partnership are offering an option to pay for flights in instalments using a payment platform, Pay Small Small powered by Kalabash.

According to Valuejet, Pay Small Small allows customers to pay for their flights in small, manageable instalments.

According to a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday the companies noted that: ”With this new partnership, Valuejet customers can now pay for their flights in a way that works for them, booking their flights in advance with a 25 percent down payment and spreading the balance in convenient instalments, making it easier and more convenient than ever to book a trip. Customers will have access to this service starting on 20th January 2023 and will be able to book excellent travel deals with the opportunity to book up to six months in advance to and from the following destinations: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Asaba and Jos,” the statement read.

The Chief Executive Officer, Kalabash, Ladi Ojuri, said: “we are excited to be working with Valuejet to bring our innovative payment platform to their customers. By making travel more accessible and affordable, we hope to help more people experience the joy of travel.

Commenting on the latest development, Head of Commercial, ValueJet, Trevor Henry, said:”We are thrilled to be partnering with Kalabash to offer our customers a new way to pay for their travel with Pay Small Small™. With Pay Small Small, our customers can now break up the cost of their flights into small, manageable payments, making it more affordable and accessible for everyone.”