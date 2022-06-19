Sani Toro, former NFF secretary-general, kidnapped

Sani Toro, the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been kidnapped.

The former NFF scribe was abducted on his way from Abuja to Bauchi on Saturday after reportedly attending the wedding of former NFF President Aminu Maigari’s son.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, while confirming the incident to the media

He said, “Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons, who told me he was abducted around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja. Other details when I get them will be communicated to you.”

 

